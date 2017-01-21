Bail of Sabah Watergate couple cut to RM6mil

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court has reduced by half the bail - from RM10mil to RM5mil - for former Sabah Water Department director Ag Mohd Tahir Ag Mohd Talib in his money-laundering case. Justice Ravinthran Paramaguru ordered Ag Mohd Tahir to pay a deposit of RM2mil for the bail and for him to produce two sureties.

