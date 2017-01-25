Backpacker, 22, killed on - dream tri...

Backpacker, 22, killed on - dream trip' hours after texting mum - I...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Ali Lambert, 22, was driving a pink Jeep with her friend Nezi Borislavova, 25, during a rainstorm on the Thai holiday island of Phuket. It was the last message her family received before she died in a horror crash when the vehicle skidded off the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC