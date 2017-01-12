Australia, East Timor aim to agree maritime border by Sept

Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project. Australia has previously resisted renegotiating a permanent border but under pressure from the United Nations has agreed to enter talks with East Timor, which is desperate to see the Greater Sunrise field, in waters between the two countries, developed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.