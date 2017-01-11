Attack on fishing boat in southern Ph...

Attack on fishing boat in southern Philippines leaves eight crew members dead

The Japan Times

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard approach the almost sunken fishing boat of Filipino fishermen who were killed by suspected pirates in waters near Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, Tuesday. Several Filipino fishermen were killed after a group of suspected pirates boarded a fishing boat in southern Philippine waters and strafed the crew, officials said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

