Answers sought from Banh on promotion of MPs' attackers
A senior opposition lawmaker says he will request Minister of Defence Tea Banh explain at parliament why three members of the Prime Minister's Bodyguard Unit were promoted after serving prison time for seriously assaulting two opposition lawmakers. Head of the National Assembly's commission on investigations and anti-corruption Ho Vann said he would propose summoning the minister to appear before the parliament during the weekly internal meeting of Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmakers scheduled today at 2:30pm.
