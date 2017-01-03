ABSDF Criticizes Burma Army's Arrest of Leader
The government's decision to detain a leader of armed group the All Burma Students' Democratic Front "undermines the current peace building process," said ABSDF vice chairman U Myo Win at a public consultation in Rangoon last weekend. Burma Army troops arrested ABSDF central committee member U Min Htay at the Sein Lone checkpoint on the Bhamo-Lwegel road in Moemauk Township-a Kachin Independence Army -controlled area of Kachin State-on Dec. 28 last year.
