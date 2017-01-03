ABSDF Criticizes Burma Army's Arrest ...

ABSDF Criticizes Burma Army's Arrest of Leader

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The government's decision to detain a leader of armed group the All Burma Students' Democratic Front "undermines the current peace building process," said ABSDF vice chairman U Myo Win at a public consultation in Rangoon last weekend. Burma Army troops arrested ABSDF central committee member U Min Htay at the Sein Lone checkpoint on the Bhamo-Lwegel road in Moemauk Township-a Kachin Independence Army -controlled area of Kachin State-on Dec. 28 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Sat TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC