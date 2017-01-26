A slow death for TPPA
IT must have been really hard for the International Trade and Industry Ministry. With just one stroke of the pen on Monday, President Donald Trump officially killed the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement , an initiative for which the ministry had been working its socks off.
