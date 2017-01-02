A cultural journey

A cultural journey

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The China Post

Under the theme "Chiayi, My Sweet Home" , 12 artists, including two from the Netherlands, one from China and one from Japan, will present artworks inspired by local features at the Chiayi Land Art Festival . Those who visit before Jan. 22 will be able to observe seven of the artists working on location nearby Chiayi County Baseball Stadium .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) 17 hr JustTheFacts 3
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC