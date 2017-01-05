50 Half-Naked Women Pole Dance Atop Cars For Official's Funeral [VIDEO]
The funeral procession for former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang, who died at the age of 76, featured 50 scantily-clad women pole dancing atop 50 jeeps, as well as traditional bands, reports Taiwan News. Strippers are often brought in to increase funeral attendance because large crowds are generally considered to bring honor to the deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC