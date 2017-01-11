4 detainees survive suicide-try

1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

FOUR detainees facing criminal charges were rushed to the hospital after they tried to commit suicide while in police custody in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, an official said Wednesday, January 11. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Wagan identified the hospitalized detainees as the following: Joseph Lumanda, 19; Reymond Lanojan, 17; Reymart Marikit, 18; and Ivan Cabasag, 19. Wagan said they were detained at the lock-up cell of the Dipolog City Police Station with charges for frustrated murder and robbery. Investigation showed Cabasag requested Racquel Otod, 19, who visited them around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, to buy five razor blades.

