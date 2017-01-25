25 dead, over one million affected by...

25 dead, over one million affected by southern Thai floods

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Large parts of southern Thailand remain under floodwaters after more than a week of heavy monsoon rain as the government scrambled more emergency aid to over a million affected residents. The heaviest January rains for three decades have lashed Thailand's southern neck for more than a week, affecting 1.1 million people across eleven provinces AFP/Tuwaedaniya Meringing BANGKOK: Large parts of southern Thailand remain under floodwaters after more than a week of heavy monsoon rain as the government scrambled more emergency aid to over a million affected residents.

