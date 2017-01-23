23 dead, 17 missing after Indonesian ...

23 dead, 17 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire

At least 23 people were killed and 17 others were missing after a ferry caught fire Sunday off the coast of Indonesia's capital, officials said. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said.

