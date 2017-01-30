22 rescued, Malaysia searches for 6 o...

22 rescued, Malaysia searches for 6 others from boat sinking

Read more: The China Post

Twenty-two people, mostly Chinese tourists, wore life vests and formed a human chain at sea to drift more than 10 hours before they could be rescued Sunday off Malaysia's coast after their boat sank in turbulent waters, authorities said. Three bodies were recovered, and six other people from the boat were missing.

