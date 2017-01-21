21 dead after floods in southern Thailand
Twenty-one people have been killed and nearly one million people affected by floods in southern Thailand after days of rain across the country's southern neck. Downpours and flash floods have also disrupted holidays on tourist islands including Samui and Phangan, disappointing tens of thousands of visitors hunting Thailand's peak season sun.
