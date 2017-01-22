2 killed in Zamboanga drug-related in...

2 killed in Zamboanga drug-related incident

Sun-Star

TWO people were found dead in what police authorities believed to be a drug-related killing in a west coast village of Zamboanga City. Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Rogelio Alabata said the victims were found dead around 10:10 p.m., Saturday, in a dimly-lit Purok 6-B in the village of Recodo.

Chicago, IL

