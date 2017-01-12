12 southern provinces brace for more ...

12 southern provinces brace for more rain Jan 16-20

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Officials use boats to distribute relief bags and clean water to help flood victims in Cha-out district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. The northeast monsoon covering the South and the Gulf of Thailand will gain strength during Jan 16-20, bringing more rain with isolated heavy falls in 12 southern provinces, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC