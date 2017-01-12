12 southern provinces brace for more rain Jan 16-20
Officials use boats to distribute relief bags and clean water to help flood victims in Cha-out district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. The northeast monsoon covering the South and the Gulf of Thailand will gain strength during Jan 16-20, bringing more rain with isolated heavy falls in 12 southern provinces, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
