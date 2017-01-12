12 dead, 25 missing after boat capsizes off Malaysia
The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the east coast town of Mersing on Monday, while two more bodies were discovered the day after, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said. The boat that capsized off Mersing, Johor was believed to be carrying 40 illegal immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Sun
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC