12 dead, 25 missing after boat capsizes off Malaysia

6 hrs ago

The bodies of six women and four men were washed ashore at a beach near the east coast town of Mersing on Monday, while two more bodies were discovered the day after, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said. The boat that capsized off Mersing, Johor was believed to be carrying 40 illegal immigrants.

