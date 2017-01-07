100,000 teachers threaten to take to streets over pensions
Taiwan's teachers have threatened to go on a de facto strike next week to protest the government's pension reform plan that promises to delay their retirement. Leaders of the National Federation of Teachers Unions on Friday called on its members to "collectively" take a leave of absence on Monday.
