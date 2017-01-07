100,000 teachers threaten to take to ...

100,000 teachers threaten to take to streets over pensions

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Taiwan's teachers have threatened to go on a de facto strike next week to protest the government's pension reform plan that promises to delay their retirement. Leaders of the National Federation of Teachers Unions on Friday called on its members to "collectively" take a leave of absence on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 6
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC