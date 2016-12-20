Wisma Putra: No Malaysians injured in...

Wisma Putra: No Malaysians injured in Swiss mosque attack

Monday Dec 19

Swiss police officers hold a blanket to cover a dead body found near a Muslim prayer hall, central Zurich, on December 19, 2016, after three people were injured by gunfire. / AFP PHOTO PETALING JAYA: The Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed that no Malaysians were among the injured in Monday evening's shooting at a mosque in Zurich, Switzerland.

Chicago, IL

