UN, government agree on memorandum

Wan Hea-Lee, country representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Cambodia, speaks at a press conference in Phnom Penh earlier this year. Cambodia on Monday renewed the United Nations human rights office's long-lapsed memorandum of understanding, the new version of which accommodates government demands by including a pointed reference to a section of the UN charter precluding UN interference in domestic affairs.

