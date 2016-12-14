Typhoon expected to wallop Philippines on Christmas
A major typhoon is gaining strength as it draws closer to the Philippines, where it's expected to make landfall on Christmas Day. Forecasters warned that Nock-ten, also known as Nina in the Philippines, could bring lashing winds and dump heavy rain throughout parts of the country, including the capital, Manila.
