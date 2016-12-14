Typhoon eases but Philippines braces ...

Typhoon eases but Philippines braces for floods, mudslides; 2 dead

15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A typhoon weakened as it cut across the Philippines on Monday after bringing down trees and power lines, and authorities warned of flash floods and mudslides although casualties were few with police reporting only two deaths. A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batangas, in the Philippines December 26, 2016.

Chicago, IL

