Two escape shootout in Jordan
PETALING JAYA: It was a close shave for two Malaysian tourists who were caught in the middle of a shootout at Karak city in Jordan that killed 10 people and injured 32 others. They sustained only minor cuts on their heads from shattered glass as they were lying on the floor to avoid the exchange of fire between the assailants and Jordanian security forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov 23
|yyy
|1
|Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal...
|Nov '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC