Tropical Storm - Nina' seen outside PAR

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a tropical storm is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight or Saturday early morning, December 24. The state weather bureau said the tropical storm has maximum winds of 75 kilometer per hour and gustiness of 95 kph. Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.