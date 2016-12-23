Tropical Storm - Nina' seen outside PAR

Tropical Storm - Nina' seen outside PAR

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sun-Star

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a tropical storm is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight or Saturday early morning, December 24. The state weather bureau said the tropical storm has maximum winds of 75 kilometer per hour and gustiness of 95 kph. Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 54 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,951

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC