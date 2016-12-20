Three to be charged tomorrow in RM3.3bil Sabah water scandal
KOTA KINABALU: Three people are expected to be charged Thursday in connection with one of the country's biggest graft investigations involving alleged abuse of power in the siphoning of RM3.3bil of federal funds for water development in Sabah. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency sources have confirmed that the three would be charged at the Sessions Court here.
