Thousands rally in Taiwan to protest, support same-sex marriage

Certificates of evidence of a same-sex relationship , typically used for family care leave or for medical treatment consent, have been in use in Taiwan since 2015. But last week, the national legislature, called the Legislative Yuan, voted to amend the country's civil code to make the certificates credit-card sized and easier to carry.

