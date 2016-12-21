The death of a prince

The death of a prince

His Royal Highness Samdech Sisowath Chivan Monireak, the last surviving son of King Sisowath Monivong, died peacefully in Phnom Penh on the morning of December 28, 2016. The Prince was born on February 1, 1936 in Phnom Penh, son of His Late Majesty King Sisowath Monivong and Khun Preah Moneang Norleak Yin That.

