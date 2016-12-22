Taiwan sees hottest winter solstice in 67 years
According to the Central Weather Bureau , Wednesday's temperature in Taipei City peaked at 30.5 degrees Celsius at 2:01 p.m. This marks the hottest winter solstice for the city in 67 years and the third hottest winter in Taipei City history. The two other instances occurred in the early half of the 1900s, with a temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius in 1934 and 30.7 degrees Celsius in 1948.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov 23
|yyy
|1
|Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal...
|Nov '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC