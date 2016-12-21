Taiwan prisoners turn chefs as - jail...

Taiwan prisoners turn chefs as - jail food' becomes popular

If it were not for the locked doors, knives chained to the table and uniformed staff, the food factory inside Taoyuan women's prison would resemble any commercial kitchen. The additive-free delicacies made by prison inmates have gained a loyal public following, and generate hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

