Super typhoon heads for Christmas Day blow to Philippines
The U.S. military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Nock-Ten was a super typhoon with winds of up to 240 kph late Christmas Eve local time , though it was expected to weaken before landfall. The Philippines' own weather bureau said the province of Catanduanes was likely to see sustained winds of up to 170 kph by the afternoon as the storm reaches its shores.
