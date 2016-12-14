Some 4,000 sit exam to join RCAF

More than 4,000 young people from across the country sat for the military entrance exam yesterday, an assessment that will see the top 620 applicants join the ranks of the Kingdom's military forces through what officials called a "transparent and fair" admission process. According to deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Ith Sarath, 4,280 students took the exam in six centres located throughout the country.

