Singapore condemns Istanbul night club attack
Thus far, there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident, says Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. People run away from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.
