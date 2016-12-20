Russian nabbed trying to blow up an ATM

Russian nabbed trying to blow up an ATM

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

A Russian was arrested by police at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Wednesday after he tried unsuccessfully to blow up an ATM in Hua Hin early Monday morning. The Russian suspect, identified as Konstantin Dolgov, 27, was spotted by a passer-by, Mr Manaspong Plienpradab, at about 3 am Monday morning at an ATM of Krung Thai bank in front of the Hua Hin land office, trying to open the machine with an oxygen tank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Tue JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC