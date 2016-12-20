Russian nabbed trying to blow up an ATM
A Russian was arrested by police at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Wednesday after he tried unsuccessfully to blow up an ATM in Hua Hin early Monday morning. The Russian suspect, identified as Konstantin Dolgov, 27, was spotted by a passer-by, Mr Manaspong Plienpradab, at about 3 am Monday morning at an ATM of Krung Thai bank in front of the Hua Hin land office, trying to open the machine with an oxygen tank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Tue
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC