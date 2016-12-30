Rescuers In Thailand Remove Large Sna...

Rescuers In Thailand Remove Large Snake From Toilet

On Monday, emergency crew in Thailand were recorded conducting an unusual rescue - removing a large rat snake from a toilet bowl. A video posted to YouTube shows an animal rescue worker using a catch pole to snare the reptile as it moves inside a toilet in Khon Kaen.

