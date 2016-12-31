President calls for benign cross-stra...

President calls for benign cross-strait relations

President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday urged both sides of the Taiwan Strait to maintain peaceful relations, vowing that the Republic of China will continue to commit to having positive exchanges with China and extending goodwill but will not succumb to pressure and threats. "Over the past few months, it's becoming a common feeling for Taiwanese people that a rational and calm position strenuously kept by both sides has been slightly changed," Tsai said when she and Vice President Chen Chien-jen briefed both local and international reporters about their work since assuming office on May 20 and the direction of their future administration.

