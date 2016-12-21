Plans spilt for oil refinery
A mysterious cluster of crude oil storage tanks recently constructed on the coast near Kampot are linked to a $400 million project by timber baron Try Pheap to build an industrial park and oil refinery, government officials confirmed yesterday. The five 2-million-litre tanks are part of 20 crude oil storage tanks slated for construction on a 51-hectare port project the tycoon is developing in Kampot province's Teuk Chhou district, and connected to a special economic zone and oil refinery that his subsidiary petroleum company intends to build on an adjacent 268 hectares of land, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov 23
|yyy
|1
|Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal...
|Nov '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC