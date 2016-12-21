Plans spilt for oil refinery

A mysterious cluster of crude oil storage tanks recently constructed on the coast near Kampot are linked to a $400 million project by timber baron Try Pheap to build an industrial park and oil refinery, government officials confirmed yesterday. The five 2-million-litre tanks are part of 20 crude oil storage tanks slated for construction on a 51-hectare port project the tycoon is developing in Kampot province's Teuk Chhou district, and connected to a special economic zone and oil refinery that his subsidiary petroleum company intends to build on an adjacent 268 hectares of land, they said.

