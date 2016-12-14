Philippines: Typhoon eases but authorities warn of flash floods and mudslides
Typhoon Nock-ten's wind speed eased to 130 kph as it headed west towards the South China Sea, passing through provinces south of the capital Manila at a speed of 20 kph. Land, sea and air transport slowly resumed operations, but the weather bureau said stormy weather would affect parts of the country for another 36 hours or so until the storm moved away towards southern Vietnam.
