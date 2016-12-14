Outdoor museum to be built in Phangnga in memory of tsunami victims
A commemoration ceremony is held in Phangnga province in 2014 to mark the 10th anniversary tsunami in Thailand. An outdoor museum is going to be built in Phangnga in memory of the thousands of lives lost in the tsunami that ravaged the province in 2004.
Read more at Bangkok Post.
