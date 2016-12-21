Nobel winners condemn Myanmar violenc...

Nobel winners condemn Myanmar violence in open letter

Twenty-three of the world's most prominent human rights voices, including Malala Yousafzai, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Richard Branson, are calling on the United Nations Security Council to intervene to end "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" in western Myanmar. "If we fail to take action, people may starve to death if they are not killed with bullets and we may end up being passive observers of crimes against humanity which will lead us once again to wring our hands belatedly," read the signatories' stark warning.

