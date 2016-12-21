Nobel winners condemn Myanmar violence in open letter
Twenty-three of the world's most prominent human rights voices, including Malala Yousafzai, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Richard Branson, are calling on the United Nations Security Council to intervene to end "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" in western Myanmar. "If we fail to take action, people may starve to death if they are not killed with bullets and we may end up being passive observers of crimes against humanity which will lead us once again to wring our hands belatedly," read the signatories' stark warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Tue
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC