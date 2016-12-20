Mice, ESL among tourism prospects for...

Mice, ESL among tourism prospects for Central Visayas

THE Department of Tourism 7 is stepping up its programs next year to help realize the 12-million tourist target in 2022. A bigger share of the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions and English as Second Language markets; further development of agri-tourism, health and wellness, and retirement tourism; and more focused promotional events of local tourism destinations in the region are some of the prospects of DOT 7 next year.

Chicago, IL

