Malaysia arrests seven for suspected ...

Malaysia arrests seven for suspected links to militant groups

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Malaysian police said on Tuesday they have arrested seven people, including four foreigners, for suspected links to the Islamic State militant group and for planning attacks in Malaysia and abroad. Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have revoked the passports of scores of citizens identified as having left the country to join Islamic State and police reported this year that 18 Malaysians had been killed fighting for the group in Syria, and another seven were killed carrying out suicide attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov 23 yyy 1
News Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal... Nov '16 TW_sugar_daddio 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC