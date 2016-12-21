Malaysia arrests seven for suspected links to militant groups
Malaysian police said on Tuesday they have arrested seven people, including four foreigners, for suspected links to the Islamic State militant group and for planning attacks in Malaysia and abroad. Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have revoked the passports of scores of citizens identified as having left the country to join Islamic State and police reported this year that 18 Malaysians had been killed fighting for the group in Syria, and another seven were killed carrying out suicide attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov 23
|yyy
|1
|Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal...
|Nov '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC