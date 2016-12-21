Magnitude 6.2 quake hits near Sumbwa,...

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits near Sumbwa, Indonesia - USGS

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck on Friday off the island of Sumbawa in the Indonesian archipelago, 71 km south of Raba city, according to the United States Geological Survey . The quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.4, was quite deep, at 72 km below the seabed, the USGS said.

