Liow lauds resilient Malaysians
PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have displayed great resilience and admirable fortitude in overcoming challenges faced in 2016, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai. "As a key economic pillar, Malaysia's transport and logistics sector is also seeing strong progress," Liow said in his New Year message yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC