Let's celebrate nation's cultural diversity this Xmas, says Liow
KUALA LUMPUR: Festivals in Malaysia are an opportune time to celebrate the country's cultural diversity, says MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai. "Even as we take time off to gather with our families and friends this holiday season, let us always respect each other's beliefs and stand together in unison as 'Bangsa Malaysia'," he said in his Christmas message.
