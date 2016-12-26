Let there be light

A week before Christmas, commuters, bystanders, and motorists around the busy Lawton area in Ermita were mesmerized and rather surprised when the Metropolitan Theater , the Grand Old Dame of Manila, was lit up, as if basking in its full restored glory, for all to see. In celebration of the Met's 85th anniversary, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts led by Team METamorphosis, a group of heritage conservationists, architects, artists, and volunteers, gathered together friends of the Met to launch the Metropolitan Theater Coloring Book, the opening of the Grand Metropolitan Fence Exhibition, and the ceremonial lighting of the facade.

