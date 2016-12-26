Let there be light
A week before Christmas, commuters, bystanders, and motorists around the busy Lawton area in Ermita were mesmerized and rather surprised when the Metropolitan Theater , the Grand Old Dame of Manila, was lit up, as if basking in its full restored glory, for all to see. In celebration of the Met's 85th anniversary, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts led by Team METamorphosis, a group of heritage conservationists, architects, artists, and volunteers, gathered together friends of the Met to launch the Metropolitan Theater Coloring Book, the opening of the Grand Metropolitan Fence Exhibition, and the ceremonial lighting of the facade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|5 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC