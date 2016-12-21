Islamic religious teachers have till ...

Islamic religious teachers have till end-March to apply for Asatizah Recognition Scheme

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1 next year, all individuals who provide Islamic education must be registered with Singapore's Islamic Religious Council or MUIS, under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme and religious teachers who have not registered will have up till the end of March to do so. Changes to the scheme were announced by the Asatizah Recognition Board and Islamic Religious Council of Singapore at a media briefing on Thursday .

