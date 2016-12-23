Indonesian family nabbed over fake MyKad sales

Enormous raid: i Mohamad Yusri showing the seized items, including the fake MyKads and cash, at the press conference in Tawau, Sabah. KOTA KINABALU: An Indonesian family of seven and two Malaysian masterminds involved in the issuance of fake MyKad were nabbed during a six-hour sting operation by the National Registration Department in Tawau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.