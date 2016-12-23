Indonesian family nabbed over fake MyKad sales
Enormous raid: i Mohamad Yusri showing the seized items, including the fake MyKads and cash, at the press conference in Tawau, Sabah. KOTA KINABALU: An Indonesian family of seven and two Malaysian masterminds involved in the issuance of fake MyKad were nabbed during a six-hour sting operation by the National Registration Department in Tawau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|54 min
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC