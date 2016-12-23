Indonesian family nabbed over fake My...

Indonesian family nabbed over fake MyKad sales

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Star Online

Enormous raid: i Mohamad Yusri showing the seized items, including the fake MyKads and cash, at the press conference in Tawau, Sabah. KOTA KINABALU: An Indonesian family of seven and two Malaysian masterminds involved in the issuance of fake MyKad were nabbed during a six-hour sting operation by the National Registration Department in Tawau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 54 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,949

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC