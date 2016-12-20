How Beijing Is Penalizing Two U.S Strategic Partners in Asia

In 1992, in anticipation of the 1997 reversion of the British Crown Colony of Hong Kong to communist Chinese rule, the United States Congress enacted the U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act. The act made the findings that "the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, beginning on July 1, 1997, will continue to enjoy a high degree of autonomy on all matters other than defense and foreign affairs" and that "there is provision for implementation of a 'one country, two systems' policy, under which Hong Kong will retain its current lifestyle and legal, social, and economic systems until at least the year 2047."

