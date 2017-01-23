Govt urged to scrap big irrigation pr...

Govt urged to scrap big irrigation projects and opt for small-scale local initiatives

Read more: The Nation

THE Royal Irrigation Department has said that it would activate many irrigation projects this year amid warnings from experts that large-scale irrigation projects often result in conflict while urging the government to invest in small-scale local reservoirs instead. Water has been a problematic issue for Thailand in recent years, with the country facing its biggest flooding crisis in decades in 2011 followed by severe droughts in 2015 and 2016.

Chicago, IL

