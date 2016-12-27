God and good luck guide commuters on ...

God and good luck guide commuters on rebel-hit Thai train

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

SUNGAI KOLOK, THAILAND: For passengers on the 12:33 train from Thai town of Hat Yai to Sungai Kolok, god and good luck are touchstones for survival. So far this year the railway, which cuts through Thailand's insurgency-riddled'Deep South', has been blown up three times by Malay-Muslim separatist rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 3 hr JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,915

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC